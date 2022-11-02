Harry Styles Says YES to TikTok-er Chris Olsen!

Harry Styles did a show on Halloween in Los Angeles, and him and his band dressed up as characters from the iconic musical film ‘Grease.’

However, aside from slaying the concert stage with his musical talent, and being all costumed up for Halloween, another thing that made the audience scream louder was the 28-year-old English singer-songwriter’s interaction with TikTok star Chris Olsen.

The well-known TikTok-er was holding a sign that read:

“Daddy?”

The sign was shown on one of the big screens, to which the audience shouted loudly about. Styles’ attention was caught by the commotion, so he checked out what it was all about, and Olsen holding up the sign was displayed on the big screen once again.

“Is that what you were screaming for?,” the singer asked the crowd, who responded with louder screams.

He approached the TikTok star’s side, and asked:

“How are you sir?”

Styles then pointed at Olsen’s sign and answered with what seems to be a question:

“Yes?”

As expected, the audience screamed louder, and the “As It Was” singer once again stated:

“Yes?”

“I fear that there may be a communication breakdown from this distance. But just know, yes,” he said with a smile.

Styles was dressed as Danny Zuko, and he continued with the ‘Grease’ theme by singing Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Harry Styles and his entire band are Grease-themed. So naturally he treated us to Hopelessly Devoted To You. #Harryween pic.twitter.com/MVLXWMpirn — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) November 1, 2022

What a way to spend the Halloween festivities!

Source: attitude.co.uk