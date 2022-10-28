Harry Styles Stuns the Internet with New Music Video Transformation

Harry Styles recently stunned the internet once again after the release of his latest music video for his song titled “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.”

In the music video in question, the 28-year-old English singer-songwriter was shirtless, sporting a beard, and is a merman of some sort, but instead of a tail, he has tentacles. Yes, you read that right.

In the MV storyline, Styles gets caught by a fisherman and brought to a sushi restaurant. He witnesses various seafood being sliced, and he worries that he’ll end being one of them to eventually be served as sushi.

Luckily, the singer doesn’t end up like the other sea creatures, but instead, he is treated well by the staff. He gets pampered by them, and becomes a superstar mascot for the sushi restaurant. There is, however, a huge plot twist at the end, which you’ll have to watch yourself. 😉

Of course, the people on the internet have a lot of thoughts about Styles’ MV transformation, and here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Look at Harry styles with beard he looks hot 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/hAyabPC8Q3 — thank you justin💖💖&scooter❤️❤️ (@mohamed_jb7) October 27, 2022

I’ll never ever get this image of Harry styles with a beard out of my head for as long as I live 🥵 https://t.co/YAd6GbMjsQ — 𝑩𝒆𝒄𝒔 💘 (@rebeccakane29) October 27, 2022

Some didn’t like the beard as much though…

mermaid harry styles w a huge musty beard … pic.twitter.com/Xviv9lUCwV — ju is on her vigilante shit 🕰 (@midnightsbffs) October 27, 2022

i need harry styles to never grow his beard ever in his life — isa 47 (@bilIieismygf) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, others were just plain confused.

me watching #MFASR having no clue what the fuck is going on but then remembering this song is a BANGER #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/x5i7ZzCQzj — Indi Jordan (@indii_jordan) October 27, 2022

Despite the mixed reactions, many people do agree that the ‘As It Was’ singer SLAYED it once again.

the director yelled ‘take five’ but harry styles heard ‘change lives’ and just went with it pic.twitter.com/MEqTW54Epm — nicole (@goIdenaffairs) October 27, 2022

This video brings home that nobody really does it like Harry Styles. He is art house on a mainstream scale. #ARIASHARRYSTYLES pic.twitter.com/Wdpcumzmtl — peeg has a delicate point of view (@restingfishface) October 27, 2022

Thoughts on Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” music video?

