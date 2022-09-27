Harvey Fierstein Chooses Harry Styles for ‘Kinky Boots’ Movie

Harry Styles has been gaining a lot of recognition for both his music and acting career lately, especially after starring in the 2022 films ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman.’

In the talks of a movie adaptation for the musical ‘Kinky Boots,’ Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein revealed who he has in mind to star in the potential film saying,

“I think Harry Styles would be glorious.”

The 70-year-old actor and playwright also shared who he wants to cast alongside Styles, which happens to be yet another talented and world-renowned singer-songwriter.

“I was also thinking about Bruno Mars for Lola. I mean, he’s got the theatricalities and all that stuff,” he shared in a recent interview with Page Six.

‘Kinky Boots’ is based on an English movie, and it tells the story of a shoe factory owner named Charlie who is struggling to save his family business. A fabulous entertainer named Lola unexpectedly saves it, and encourages Charlie to make larger-size shoes for women.

Moreover, Styles’ hit song “As It Was” tops Billboard’s Hot 100 for the 15th week, which makes it the longest reign ever for a British act. His film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was also released in theaters on September 23, and it debuted with a box office of $19 Million.

Editor’s Note: I could see Harry Styles as Charlie, but not Bruno as Lola. I think Lola was more of a towering figure in heels, but maybe he would do well. But then again, I am more of a fan of the original movie than the musical.

When the ‘Kinky Boots’ musical came to town here in Fort Lauderdale to the Broward Center for the Arts, I did go, but it left me aching to go watch the movie. Yes, movies and theater are different mediums and they both have their benefits, but I am sure it is not just me that felt I HAD to love the musical because it involved Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, new music, gay involvement, and so on. I just was not a fan. Could it have been because Chiwetel Ejiofor was PHENOMINOMINOMINAL as Lola and the music that was able to be used in the movie was already in my wheelhouse?

I’m not sure a movie version of the musical is needed as we have a great movie already with the same plot, story, but just different music. It’s one of my all time faves, right up there with ‘Love Actually’.

