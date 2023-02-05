Has The Armie Hammer Comeback Tour Started?

Scandal-plagued actor Armie Hammer has finally broken his silence on the wave of sexual assault and abuse allegations from multiple women. The Call Me By Your Name actor gave an exclusive interview to Air Mail where nothing was off limits,

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on. And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated.”

For every Armie Hammer that Hollywood keeps wanting to “redeem” and reboot, there are 1000 unemployed actors with just as much if not more talent who would welcome the opportunity to work! — Rachel Wolf (@iamrachelwolf) February 4, 2023

**on being abused at age 13 by a youth pastor,

“I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

Armie Hammer acting as if being a victim of child sexual abuse excuses his choices as an adult to rape and attempt to cannibalize people is disgusting. Plenty of survivors grow up to NOT become rapists, me included. Do not give this violent, evil white man a redemption arc. pic.twitter.com/9eL8h6Riue — Miss S 🧣🇵🇰🫶🏾🪩✨🕰️✨RIP Gossip Girl Reboot 👻 (@supermormongirl) February 4, 2023

*on the allegations against him,

“I had a very intense and extreme lifestyle. I would scoop up these women, bring them into it—into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around—and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used.”

Armie Hammer doesn’t deserve redemption, and his PR team sucks. — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) February 4, 2023

**on his relationship with two of his accusers,

“I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

I believe Armie Hammer’s victims and that’s all I’m saying about that. Twitter is not the right space to have nuanced conversations about BDSM, sexual assault and scene practices. Shame on anyone buying into this man’s attempt to rehab his reputation. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) February 4, 2023

**on the topic of consent in past sexual encounters,

“Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never. That’s a very important part of the B.D.S.M. world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes.”

armie hammer is not such an indispensable artist that we can’t just toss him aside and carry on with our day. mega rich scion of a despicable family, middling to poor actor, pretty boring human being that also happens to be a full on predator. we can throw him away, it’s okay. — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) February 4, 2023

**on the past two years,

“If someone came up to me and gave me a magic lamp and said, ‘There’s a genie in here, but it only gives you one wish. If you rub this lamp, the genie will come out and take you back two years in the past, and you could undo all I wouldn’t do it.”

Armie Hammer said he wouldn’t undo the last two years of his life because it made him a better father to his kids. Dude, I wasn’t worried about them. What about your victims? — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) February 4, 2023

**on his future,

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was… I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything.”

Source: The Wrap