Have Straight Reality Shows Outdone Themselves?

Labor Of Love Reality Series Follows A Woman Seeking To Become Pregnant By A Stranger

Reality television sure continues to blow the lid off of, well, morals. Yes, we could argue that reality TV brought LGBTQ persons into mainstream acceptance, but this reality genre has brought us a handful of questionable themes. Remember back in the day there was the gay dating show, Boy Meets Boy, where it became less about the gay men and more of a game show with straight men pretending to be gay in order to win a cash prize at the end. Then there was Are You Hot? which dissected contestants and their every physical flaw. What about The Swan where women would get endless plastic surgeries and the most beautiful and best transformation would be announced the winner? Yeah, those were pretty terrible. Most of the bad dating shows involve heterosexual couples, except maybe Finding Prince Charming that had its fair share of flaws and controversy. The Bachelor and subsequent spin offs have put the concept of contestants becoming engaged after knowing each other for two months on such a pedestal that audiences are truly convinced the series is real. So, yeah, it’s been the beginning of the end for a really long time for society at the hands of reality television, but the “what were they thinking?” ideas haven’t stopped. Now, in what is probably going to be the next-show-canceled-before-it-airs involves a former Bachelor contestant in possibly the worst reality dating series imaginable.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Labor of Love is the newest grotesque reality series following Kristy Katzmann, a former reality “who?”, as she searches – specifically – for a man to have a baby with. You read that correctly: This reality, dating show is with intent for a woman to get pregnant by one of fifteen men selected to impregnate her. If it makes the premise a bit more easy on the stomach, the eight-episode show airs on the FOX Network next month, which means this was already approved and filmed before the pandemic happened.

It kind of gets a little… worse? From a first-time show like this, we’d expect Joe-Nobody or some robotic blonde to act as the competition’s host. Nope, we actually get a face that is globally known. The host? Charlotte York AKA Kristin Davis from Sex and the City fame. Is this what she’s been forced to do since a third movie was indefinitely shelved?! Worse, she’s claiming the show is feminism forward stating:

I knew I had to be a part of this show. I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.

There’s potential for the series to be incredibly successful. I mean, we’re in a quarantine and we’re running out of things to watch. But, if this proves to be a ratings hit, we may be in line for some rather ridiculous shows of the same nature in the near future.

Will you be tuning into this bonkers series or are all signs pointing to no?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: The Hollywood Reporter