Have The Pussycat Dolls Reformed for a Third Time with New Members?

Any good pop music professor knows that manufactured girl groups are not meant to last. Danity Kane, Fifth Harmony, and The Pussycat Dolls. Formerly a dancing burlesque group turned international phenomenon, The Pussycat Dolls dominated the charts from 2005 to 2008 with hits like Don’t Cha, Buttons, and When I Grow Up. However, infighting between members spelled disaster for the Nicole Scherzinger fronted group and they disbanded by 2010. A reunion briefly occurred when the original members reunited for new music, the filler track React, and the promise of a world tour. Once again, though, infighting about contracts and the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the group’s trajectory before it even began.

Since The Dolls’ first disbandment, Nicole Scherzinger has carved a niche for herself as a reality television judge. Mostly getting gigs overseas, Ms. Scherzinger has lent her expertise to shows like Australia’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and The X Factor UK. Currently she serves as 1/4 of the esteemed panel on the hit show The Masked Singer USA. Live performance is a hell of a high, though, and it looks like Nicole is itching to scratch that bug – whether it’s with a bunch of hot ladies or a bunch of Old Gays, Yes, THOSE Old Gays.

YouTube sensation The Old Gays recently joined forces with Nicole Scherzinger to ask their combined fanbases – how loose are OUR buttons, really? An esteemed male review and commentators in their own right, The Old Gays donned the classic black Pussycat Doll leotards and banged out a little bit of choreography to Buttons. Say hello to the official #buttonschallenge.

Watch the wonder unfold below.