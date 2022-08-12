Have the Time of Your Life in Las Vegas

It’s the middle of Summer and there’s still time to hit up some of your favorite vacation spots before the weather cools down and the sweaters come out of storage! A summer can never be complete without a trip to the desert oasis of Las Vegas, Nevada. You may think it’s too hot to handle, but Sin City hits differently when you’re poolside and soaking up the sun’s rays.

Those who pick Vegas as a travel destination are likely to stay or end up somewhere along the famous strip. But if you’re in town frequently, or if you’re a local, you know that downtown Las Vegas is where the real action can be found. The historic heart of Las Vegas, better known as Fremont Street, is the bustling Downtown that is home to the original hotels and casinos in Nevada. You can enjoy a drink in hand while you walk under a vibrant LED canopy covering the Fremont Street Experience. If you want to get out of the heat, a quick pop into any of the swanky hotels and casinos will immediately transport you to a time when glitz, glamour, and gambling became a way of life.

Staying in Downtown Vegas has always been on my bucket list and thanks to an amazing time at Circa Resort & Casino I can now cross that item off my list! Located at a major artery of Downtown Las Vegas, Circa is one of the newest resorts in the entertainment capital of the world. Opening its first five floors early on October 28, 2020, Circa delivers a new experience built on the old-school Vegas vibes that keep people coming back for more. Circa mixes the glamour of classic Las Vegas with modern luxuries and cutting-edge technology, that honors the golden age of the city.

At Circa, there was absolutely no need to leave the property to experience a full escape. From world class dining to elevated experiences, Circa is the hottest spot in town. And the best part? Guests must be ages 21 and over to enter–not a kid in sight!

Circa, which refers to an “era” or place in time, is the vision of CEO Derek Stevens. His goal was to blend the old time feeling of Las Vegas with the modernity of technology, access to sports, and lively atmosphere that makes it the time of your life.

LUXURIATE

Standing 458 ft. tall and 35 stories high, Circa’s hotel tower is the tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip affording breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding mountains. With design elements that pay homage to Vegas’ vintage past, each of Circa’s standard rooms are equipped with Serta Prestige king mattresses – including double-bed rooms – as well as mini-refrigerators, dual vanities and walk-in showers. Blue velvet with black and gold accents transport guests into a swanky home away from home. Guests can take advantage of an in-room digital tablet for controlling the lights, checking restaurant menus and booking reservations for resort amenities. This is top-notch luxury off the Vegas strip that checks off all the boxes for fabulous hotel stay experience.

Standard Rooms – Circa’s standard rooms range in size from 403 to 752 square feet and are designed to maximize space for ultimate comfort. Each room offers a single or double king-size bed, multiple seating areas for relaxing, custom headboards, guest refrigerators and 55-inch flat-screen HDTVs.

Suites – Circa’s suite collection ranges from 822 to 1,612 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows for sweeping views of the city. Designed to accommodate large groups, all suites come with lounge-style furniture, luxe dining spaces and 65-inch HDTVs in every room.

Bunk Bed Suites & Pads – Circa’s high-end Bunk Bed Suites & Pads are ideal for those traveling with friends. Available in 713-square-foot pads or 1,362-square-foot suites, these getaways include two plush bunk beds, expansive living rooms and bar areas and stunning sightlines of Las Vegas.

Founders Suites – Located on the top three floors of Circa, the six Founders Suites are the property’s grandest accommodations. Averaging 1,831 square feet with two bedrooms, groups can do Vegas in style with lavish bars, a stunning entertainment space, curated art collection and a black quartz dining table with a custom chandelier.

SAVOR

Barry’s Downtown Prime | Glitz, glam and throwback vibes define Circa’s steakhouse – Barry’s Downtown Prime – from Vegas’ own Chef Barry S. Dakake and his team at Make It Happen Hospitality. With a menu comprising the finest steaks and seafood, an extensive list of tableside preparations and creative cocktails, Barry’s transports patrons back to the classic cool of the 50s and 60s. The restaurant features dazzling art by more than 40 local artists, eight distinct dining rooms and 3,200 square feet of private and semi-private areas. Stand out dishes are the lobster mac and cheese, lamb chops, tomahawk steak (to share, of course!), and the carrot cake the size of your head!

Saginaw’s Delicatessen | Legendary Michigan restaurateur Paul Saginaw has opened his first concept outside of Detroit with Saginaw’s Delicatessen. Renowned for Ann Arbor’s staple Zingerman’s Deli, Saginaw’s new concept introduces his undeniable charm to Downtown Las Vegas. Saginaw’s menu consists of his legendary sandwiches – so big two hands are needed to eat them – matzo ball soup, onion rings, salads, latkes, chopped liver and breakfast specialties. Paul’s favorite claim to fame is the reuben sandwich!

8 East | A Pan-Asian restaurant from Chef Dan Coughlin of Downtown Las Vegas’ Le Thai, 8 East brings a hip atmosphere and communal dining to Circa’s casino floor. Spanning cuisines inspired by Coughlin’s youth and travels throughout Asia, 8 East offers small plates and shareable dishes with Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Korean influences. Guests will not want to miss its signature dumplings, skewers, noodles and more, paired with hard-to-find Japanese and Indian whiskies, and unique libations.

Victory Burger & Wings Co. | Created by the founding family of Detroit’s 103-year-old American Coney Island, Victory Burger & Wings Co. is Circa’s all-star sports bar. Overseen by siblings Grace Keros and Chris Sotiropoulos, the restaurant features massive burgers made with a proprietary blend of Angus beef, short ribs and brisket; hearty wings; crispy fries; house made sauces; and onion rings. Don’t even think about leaving Victory Burger without trying any, or all, of their nostalgic milkshakes made with Captain Crunch Berries, Chocolate Cocoa Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Project BBQ | Offering a Southern festival of gourmet smoked meats, Project BBQ at Circa is Fremont Street Experience’s only permanent food truck and its first Carolina BBQ joint. Chef Rex Bernales serves mouth-watering pulled brisket, pork and chicken – including tacos and empanadas – and ups the ante with his two-foot long $100 Sandwich and Hogstravaganza platter, featuring a full barbecued pig delivered with signature Vegas fan fare. Situated on Circa’s exterior, Project BBQ spills out onto the Fremont Street Experience with a built-in “backyard” for communal gathering. Oh yeah, this place is a friggin’ party!

Experience

Legacy Club | Situated atop Circa’s 458-foot hotel tower, Legacy Club delivers extraordinary 360 degree views of Las Vegas complemented by photo-worthy cocktails, an upscale lounge, expansive outdoor terrace, and eclectic music ranging from electro swing to modern hits. Spanning 8,400 square feet, the expansive cocktail lounge features multiple seating options including chic couches in the main lounge, cozy fire pits and banquettes on the stunning outdoor terrace, and stools at the centerpiece bar. If you want to try your hand at stepping behind the bar, sign up to take the cocktail course at Legacy Club to learn the fundamentals of mixology with a historical overview of cocktails.

Stadium Swim | Keeping in theme with the resort’s sports affinity, Stadium Swim is unlike any pool in Sin City and reinvents the Vegas pool party, 365 days a year. Serving as the backdrop of the multifunctional pool space, a 143 foot diagonal, 14-million-megapixel LED screen broadcasts major games and popular televised events. Circa, can we get some Drag Race on there? The party continues as local artists helm Stadium Swim’s DJ booth with music on a daily basis, making this pristine water experience a never-ending summer. Two swim-up bars on the pool deck’s lower level let guests order a drink without leaving the temperature-controlled waters.

Guests can relax and unwind in the poolside lounge areas, including 30 cabanas and super cabanas that can host up to 25 guests. Over 300 chaise lounges, 38 day beds and eight poolside boxes are available for both hotel guests and visitors to rent. Enhanced VIP experiences are available with tableside services including dedicated servers and towel refreshment, in addition to luxurious spaces with couches. Oh, and be sure to order the lobster corn dogs–I dare you and you’re welcome!

Vegas Vickie | Greeting visitors from near and far with a true Las Vegas welcome, Circa’s elevated lobby cocktail lounge surrounds the iconic neon Vegas Vickie sign. Making her grand return to Downtown Las Vegas, the celebrated kicking cowgirl first appeared on the dazzling Downtown landscape in 1980 and became a must-see landmark on the Fremont Street Experience. With the goal of uniting old and new Vegas in never-before-seen ways, Stevens acquired the sign in 2016 with the intent to give Vickie a new home at Circa. After a fresh makeover, Vegas Vickie now resides in Circa’s lobby at her namesake bar, the most Instagrammable spot on the entire property!

Vegas Vickie’s menu has a seasonal selection of cocktails, featuring vintage libations inspired by the city. With a bar characterized by elegant mid-century design, warm walnut woods and retro-styled lighting, Vegas Vickie feels right at home. When you stop in, be sure to order the ‘Wish You Were Here’ a drink that is accompanied by a blank postcard that the concierge will mail to anyone to give them major FOMO.

So if you’re ready to soak up the Las Vegas sun and have a getaway like no other, do yourself a favor and head to Circa Resort & Casino for an authentic Vegas vacation. I know what ‘happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’, but you’re going to want to share this one…I promise.

Circa Resort & Casino is located at 8 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. For more information on Circa, visit circalasvegas.com

All photos courtesy of Circa Resort & Casino and Kirvin Doak Communications unless otherwise indicated.