HBO Confirms Second Season of ‘Peacemaker’ After 2 Years

It has been 2 years since the first season of ‘Peacemaker’ was released, and HBO finally confirmed that the show is set to return for Season 2.

In Season 1, John Cena is playing the role of Christoper Smith, also known as Peacemaker, and he will be returning for the much-awaited second season. As of this writing, not much has been disclosed about the plot of Season 2, which is written by head of DC Studios James Gunn.

Meanwhile, a plot of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1 as per UPROXX describes Cena’s character as “as the asshole, yet surprisingly lovable superhero who’s working on not shooting every single thing in front of him.”

Aside from the 46-year-old professional wrestler and actor, Freddie Stroma will also reportedly reprise his role as Vigilante, among others. In more recent news, Gunn revealed via Threads that he is almost done writing ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2’s Episode 6.

“Are you done writing Episode 6?,” Threads user @dcugunn asked.

And to that, the 57-year-old DC Studios CEO simply replied:

“No. Close.”

Moreover, Gunn previously revealed that he would only go into the production of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 after he is done with ‘Superman: Legacy’, which is set to be released in 2025. According to Screen Rant, the second season of ‘Peacemaker’ could possibly arrive later on in 2026.

In the meantime, you can watch John Cena grooving as Peacemaker:

Sources: uproxx.com, screenrant.com