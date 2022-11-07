HBO Drops a Sneak Peek of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

HBO has been dropping sneak peeks of the highly anticipated ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2, and said posts are fueling the fans’ excitement even more!

In a recent OOTD post, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw is sporting a mix-and-match ensemble, and it seems to have divided the fans’ opinions on how the iconic fashionista should be styled.

One user commented:

“Carrie did not dress like this in the series, in SATC. Whoever is dressing her for this new show, has a bigger budget and whole different look in mind. I don’t like it. She looks like a fancy hobo.”

Meanwhile, another user seems to be fond of Carrie’s styling:

“Always iconic.”

Thoughts on this look?

A more recent update also shows the ‘Sex and the City’ actress wearing what seems to be Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress, and the post had a teasing caption that read:

“Déjà vu?”

Of course, the fans have been expressing all their feels about it on social media, and here are some of their reactions and speculations:

CANNOT BELIEVE I SAW SARAH JESSICA PARKER FILMING AND JUST LIKE THAT OUTSIDE CARRIE’S HOUSE IN HER WEDDING DRESS!!!! pic.twitter.com/JBZzr3Xvlq — Alfie 🌝 (@alfsaintlaurent) November 4, 2022

Parker previously confirmed that Carrie’s other great love Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) will be returning for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2, but details about it have yet to be revealed.

Moreover, its seems like viewers of the show will be seeing more of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramírez) blossoming romance. In an interview with Variety, the series’ showrunner Michael Patrick King stated:

“One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

Source: people.com