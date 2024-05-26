HBO Drops Julio Torres’ ‘Fantasmas’ Trailer

Julio Torres is starring in the HBO series ‘Fantasmas’, which is described to be a “very literal and gender-swapped rendition of “Girl With a Pearl Earring”.”

The 37-year-old comedian created, directed and is starring in the show where he is playing “a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to uncover a lost gold oyster earring,” as per IndieWire. A synopsis via the outlet further reads:

“In his search to find the precious object, Torres’ character Julio reflects on the offbeat folks he encounters in introspective, eerie, and comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.”

Furthermore, according to Deadline,

“The series weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

Aside from Torres, the cast of ‘Fantasmas’ includes Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja, Tomas Matos as Chester and Joe Rumrill as the voice of Bibo. Not to mention, a lot of guest stars are reportedly set to make special appearances, including Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, and Ziwe, among others.

Moreover, ‘Fantasmas’ is scheduled to premiere on June 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and it will also be available for streaming on Max.

