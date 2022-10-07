HBO Drops the Official Trailer of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

HBO recently dropped the official trailer of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, which is set in Sicily, and it is oozing with sex, drugs and murder.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries are the only ones who will be reprising their roles from the first season. Between seasons 1 and 2, Coolidge’s iconic character Tanya McQuoid marries hotel guest Greg, who is played by Gries.

In the trailer, the two of them travel to Sicily together, and Tanya is suspicious that Greg might be having an affair. The video also introduced Aubrey Plaza’s character Harper Spiller who is a married woman on a vacation with her husband and friends.

Aside from Coolidge, Plaza and Gries, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 is also starring F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Moreover, the first season of the anthology series was nominated for 20 awards, and ended up taking home 10 of them, including Coolidge’s Emmy win. The show’ creator Mike White also won awards for writing and directing, as well as an overall win for outstanding limited series.

This is why a lot of viewers are anticipating the premiere of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, which is scheduled to be released on HBO Max on October 30. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer:

Source: variety.com