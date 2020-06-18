HBO Launches ‘Human By Orientation’ Digital Pride Site With Daily Programming & Events Throughout June

Pride brings together the full spectrum of the queer family and it’s important – now more than ever – to stand in solidarity with those in need of support.

Through this lens, HBO launches its first-ever digital Pride on the Human By Orientation site, which will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy — celebrating their queerest, proudest selves. Daily virtual events kick off Thursday, June 18, 2020 through Sunday, June 28. Programming includes musical headliners, drag brunch, underground DJ sets, queer comedy night and more — all free to attend.

Thursday, June 18 – Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof , two of LA’s most notorious warehouse parties coming together to show off the city’s diverse and colorful community.

– x , two of LA’s most notorious warehouse parties coming together to show off the city’s diverse and colorful community. Friday, June 19 – Todrick Hall will present a special live musical performance celebrating Juneteenth. “I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the black community,” said Hall. “Especially now, it’s so important for black queer artists to have our voices heard. I’m so thankful to HBO for this platform.”

Saturday, June 20 – HBO’s ‘WE’RE HERE’ cast (Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara) will host a drag brunch, followed by a late-night dance party from queer music collective, Internet Friends.







Sunday, June 21 – Wake-up with a sweaty dance class guided by award-winning dancer, choreographer and founder of The Sweat Spot, Ryan Heffington , and then close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a Queer Comedy Night featuring Cameron Esposito and a slew of queer comics.

– Wake-up with a sweaty dance class guided by award-winning dancer, choreographer and founder of The Sweat Spot, , and then close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a Queer Comedy Night featuring and a slew of queer comics. Week of Monday, June 22nd – HBO offers daytime family-style read alongs with Drag Queen Story Hour and vogue classes with some of HBO Max’s Legendary cast.

– HBO offers daytime family-style read alongs with Drag Queen Story Hour and vogue classes with some of HBO Max’s Legendary cast. Thursday, June 25 – Dance party from Chicago-based DJ Slo ‘Mo, spinning R&B, soul, hip hop and house late into the night.

Friday, June 26 – Art and music by Papi Juice .

– Art and music by . Saturday, June 27 – An hour-long performance from pop sensation Kim Petras , who recently released her summer smash “Malibu.”

– An hour-long performance from pop sensation , who recently released her summer smash “Malibu.” Sunday, June 28 – HBO’s virtual Pride concludes with an intimate performance with headliner, Ms. Janelle Monáe

“Pride has always been very important to us at HBO, now more than ever,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO. “Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves.”

The site will also highlight LGBTQIA+ and civil rights nonprofit partners including the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center, Audre Lorde Project and others, so consumers can easily learn more and get involved.

For more information visit: https://humanbyorientation.com