HBO Max Drops Star-Studded First Look For LGBTQ Rights Mini-Series

Anthony Rapp as Harry Hay, Samira Wiley as Lorraine Hansberry, Cheyenne Jackson as Dale Jennings, Keiynan Lonsdale as Bayard Rustin, and even more?!

HBO Max has announced news of a new LGBTQ docuseries, which also boasts a star-studded cast and award-winning group of producers. The four-part series titled EQUAL will explore the lives and contributions of iconic LGBTQ activists. The stories of these LGTBQ heroes will be told through never-before-seen archival footage as well as reenactments.

According to a press release, the show’s four episodes each depict different subsections of the LGBTQ rights movement. Episode one explores the rise of early LGBTQ rights organizations such as The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Episode two then explores the trans experience in the 20th century such as the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riots in San Francisco. Episode three, however, is about queer Black leaders within the LGBTQ rights movement. Then finally, part four shows how all of the above helped to push forward the Stonewall uprising and the Pride Movement.

Attached to this mini-series is a large group of recognizable actors and producers. On the casting side, there is Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Jamie Clayton, Isis King, Samira Wiley, Keiynan Lonsdale, Gale Harold, and many others. On the producing side, we have Greg Berlanti and Greg Berlanti Productions, Jim Parsons and his production company That’s Wonderful Productions, Jon Jashni of Raintree Ventures, and Scout Productions. Then, Stephen Kijak acted as the showrunner and director.

The First Pictures

Speaking of the cast, HBO MAX released the first look at many of the cast in costume. You can find those pictures below.

If you want to see all of these actors and historical figures in action, you can watch EQUAL later this October. That date also happens to be LGBT History Month.

Source: HBO Max