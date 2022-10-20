HBO Max Releases Trailer of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2

HBO Max recently released the official trailer of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2, and it involves a strip show for a good cause. 😉

The second season will revolve around the sophomore year of college friends Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp).

The girls are planning to launch a “sex-positive, female-forward striptacular” strip show that is also “a fundraiser for climate change.” Aside from that, the trailer also shows them attending a “Winter Underland” party, as well as ogling Jackson, who is played ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Mitchell Slaggert.

Season 2 will also feature the characters’ personal conflicts, such as Kimberly (Chalamet) trying to to find a way to pay her tuition since she’s no longer on scholarship. Meanwhile, Whitney (Scott) is wondering if she and Canaan are an official couple.

Bela (Kaur), on the other hand, is doing a research on the sexual prowess of short kings while Leighton (Rapp) makes up for lost time after coming out. Unfortunately though, Season 1’s Nico Murray, played by Gavin Leatherwood, will not be returning for the second season.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on HBO Max on November 17. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer:

Source: tvline.com