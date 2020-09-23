HBO Max Drops Powerful Trailer For LGBTQ+ Rights Docuseries ‘Equal’

Get ready for an LGBTQ history lesson that doesn’t hold back when it comes to what our community had to deal with in the early years of us fighting for our rights.

HBO Max just dropped the trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries called Equal on Tuesday, September 22. It highlights queer rights pioneers, activists and political figures from the turn of the century all the way to the 1970’s. The star-studded cast includes LGBTQ actors like Anthony Rapp, Cheyenne Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Isis King, Jamie Clayton, Keiynan Lonsdale, Samira Wiley, Sara Gilbert and Shannon Purser.

“Equal honors the rebels of yesteryear with never-before-seen archival footage along with stylistic depictions that bring to life the gripping and true backstories of these leaders and unsung heroes,” HBO Max said in a press release.

“Each part offers a distinct and connected chapter within the historical timeline: part one, ‘The Birth of a Movement’, explores the rise of early organizations, The Mattachine Society and the Daughters of Bilitis in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively; part two, ‘Transgender Pioneers,’ chronicles the 20th century trans experience, bookended by the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riots in San Francisco.

“Part three, ‘Black is Beautiful, Gay is Good!’ examines the contributions from the Black community on the growing LGBTQ+ civil rights movement; and part four, ‘Stonewall: From Rebellion to Liberation,’ ties in the decades long struggles with the culminated Stonewall uprising – the beginning of the Pride movement.”

Emmy and Tony-award winning star Billy Porter announced on Twitter that he will be narrating Equal. I can’t wait for y’all to see this!” he wrote. “We are here and we will be heard.”

It will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting on October 22.