HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ Canceled After Three Seasons

It looks like HBO Max dropped the ball with this one.

After three successful seasons, the highly popular voguing competition series Legendary has been canceled. This is the streamer’s second unscripted cancellation, following Monday’s news that FBoy Island would also be getting the chop.

This is also a blow for diversity in unscripted programming as Legendary was one of the most inclusive reality shows on air and praised by GLAAD. In a sector of television where this can so often be lacking, it proudly featured Black and brown queer talent.

Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Throughout each episode, we would learn more about each house and their performers as they told us their moving and inspirational backstories.

Fronted by MC Dashaun Wesley as the “Master of Ceremonies,” he was joined by fellow judges Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. Keke Palmer replaced Stallion in Season 3, which aired earlier this year.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their heartbreak, including Maldonado.

Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about ballroom and it’s existence…I feel broken 😢 — Leiomy not “Lei” (@leiomy) December 6, 2022

Dancers Dro Tisci and Kitten Heel reflected on the show’s impact on their careers as well as the ballroom community at large.

Honored to be a part of the “Legendary” legacy. I Will cherish this opportunity for the rest of my life. I got to represent ballroom culture which has impacted my life in so many ways. ❤️‍🔥🥂 #LegendaryHBO #Legendary pic.twitter.com/kSIaxONgE8 — Kitten Heel (@gotmy10z) December 6, 2022

It’s Official 😞

No Season 4 of Legendary on HBO Max. Even though I’m sad to announce this, I’m soooooo blessed to have been able to be apart of all 3 seasons! Literally worked my way up and I’m honored. — Dro Tisci (@DroTisci) December 6, 2022

Keep scrolling for more reactions.

Just learned Legendary on HBO Max was cancelled. Discovery should’ve stayed in their lane and left black and brown queer people alone — B a r i (@baribruhh) December 7, 2022

HBO cancelled Legendary man i fuckin hate it here — patti lebell lock (@boreazepam) December 7, 2022

Yall really said season 4 was filming to turn around and tell me Legendary is cancelled?? pic.twitter.com/3eZEA7wj5K — Fan(dom) of the Opera (@bbyTAGs) December 7, 2022

between legendary getting canceled by hbo max, drag race season 15 promos not dropping on december 7th & ra’jah/icesis being overlooked by the judges on canada vs. the world…we’ve suffered too much lately pic.twitter.com/pKyYc0vWYd — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) December 6, 2022

@hbomax COUNT YOUR DAYS – F Boy Island

– Legendary

– Sweet Life all cancelled ??? pic.twitter.com/coStDHX9So — stoic (@kbosss__) December 7, 2022

Wait… hold on.. this got approved for a second season but Legendary got cancelled!?!? I’m cancelling HBO ASAP https://t.co/Rkk26PeLxs — DatFooWes (@datfooskys) December 7, 2022

The Get Down, Lovecraft Country, Pose, and now Legendary cancelled. I can’t enjoy shit I actually watch! pic.twitter.com/2bnR318wWb — 𝕯𝖊𝖘 (@SuprnovaStar) December 7, 2022