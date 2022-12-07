HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ Canceled After Three Seasons

It looks like HBO Max dropped the ball with this one. 

After three successful seasons, the highly popular voguing competition series Legendary has been canceled. This is the streamer’s second unscripted cancellation, following Monday’s news that FBoy Island would also be getting the chop. 

This is also a blow for diversity in unscripted programming as Legendary was one of the most inclusive reality shows on air and praised by GLAAD. In a sector of television where this can so often be lacking, it proudly featured Black and brown queer talent.

Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Throughout each episode, we would learn more about each house and their performers as they told us their moving and inspirational backstories. 

Fronted by MC Dashaun Wesley as the “Master of Ceremonies,” he was joined by fellow judges Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. Keke Palmer replaced Stallion in Season 3, which aired earlier this year.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their heartbreak, including Maldonado.

Dancers Dro Tisci and Kitten Heel reflected on the show’s impact on their careers as well as the ballroom community at large.

Keep scrolling for more reactions.

 

