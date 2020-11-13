HBO Max’s New ‘Gossip Girl’ Gives The Cast An Updated Look

The new, modern Gossip Girl has released first-look pics of the new cast.

That’s right, Gossip Girl is returning to our viewing screens. Though, it won’t be presented the same way it was when the show ended in 2012. The new series will be a light continuation of the original show. The characters, who were seen in their costumes for the first time this week, will be ruling New York City after the original cast grew up and went their own ways. In addition, this 10 episode series, which will be streamed on HBO Max, will feature several people of color and multiple queer leads. Though, Kristen Bell is returning as the narrator.

the new Gossip Girl looks so good- even with one pic wow pic.twitter.com/waNQ66XYWI — Anna Todd (@annatodd) November 11, 2020

According to an earlier report from Deadline, this show will begin “eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

We are saying YES to the Gossip Girl reboot, YES to the king Eric Daman being back at it on the Upper East Side, YES TO LIFE!!!! pic.twitter.com/JXs2ctNOG5 — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) November 10, 2020

O que sabemos sobre o reboot de Gossip Girl até agora:

– Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Johnathan Fernandez e Jason Gotay estão no elenco

– Kristen Bell volta como a voz misteriosa

– Há a possibilidade de aparições pontuais das estrelas da versão original pic.twitter.com/lMAj8dEQb9 — ELLE Brasil (@ellebrasil) November 11, 2020

Writer and producer Joshua Safran also spoke about the project at the Vulture Festival in November 2019. There, Safran talked about the new series’ desire to be more representative of different groups.

“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show, I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there,” he said.

He then spoke out his personal experiences with being a New York student in the ‘90s. “Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl.

“So, this time around the leads are non-white,” he added. “There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

Source: Deadline, Vulture,