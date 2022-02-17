HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Is Bisexual -And John Cena Is The Reason Why

LGBTQ superheroes (and supervillains) are thankfully becoming commonplace in the DC Comics universe. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have entered into a sapphic love affair, and characters like Captain Cold, Mr. Terrific and Batwoman all proudly wave their Pride flag while battling various baddies. Suicide Squad 2 saw numerous changes to the ominous lineup, with John Cena’s Peacemaker getting his own HBO Max spinoff. While Cena’s frequently shirtless shots and tongue in cheek humor have garnered a great deal of attention, it’s the scene (spoiler alert) where Peacemaker battled his father and nemesis The White Dragon that was a true game changer. Battling banter commenced, with The White Dragon saying to his superhero offspring in part “I knew when you shaved your body like a woman. I knew when you slept with the whores of polluted blood! And men!”

As for why Peacemaker officially became part of the LGBTQ community, that credit falls squarely on John Cena’s stunningly broad shoulders. Peacemaker creator James Gunn told Empire Magazine (via SlashFilm) “Peacemaker is an interesting character because he’s so f*****-up in so many ways, and then in other ways, he is kind of weirdly forward-thinking,” Gunn explained. “John does improv all the time, and he just turned Christopher Smith into this hyper-sexualized dude that is open to anything sexually. I was surprised by that. But I thought, ‘I guess it makes sense that this guy isn’t one-dimensional.'”

John Cena's Bulge in Tighty Whities Underwear in #TheSuicideSquad (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3zOuhAmoDg — superherofan (@superherofan) August 6, 2021

Gunn went on to say that “We see in the show that he doesn’t have any issues with sexuality,” Gunn said, acknowledging that the series dropped more than a few hints about Peacemaker’s bisexuality before confirmation arrived in the penultimate episode. “As long as you’re not f****** animals — that he’s not into. But besides that, he’s pretty open. And yet other things he’s completely close-minded on.”

