HBO’s “Last Of Us” Adaption WILL Keep Ellie Gay!

The Last of Us is getting a TV adaption!

The video series about a post-apocalyptic world that has been affected by a fungus-based plague will be adapted by HBO. Within the world, the story follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie across the country. As the journey continues, the two grow closer and become a found family in the midst of chaos. In addition, an additional DLC (downloadable content) revealed the fact that Ellie was in a same-sex relationship before the plague’s spread.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin will be writing the script and executive producing the HBO adaption. In addition, Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer and creative director will assist. The show will also be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, president of game developer Naughty Dog. In addition, limited series will be co-produced bySony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin said Thursday in a statement. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” said Druckmann. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

In addition, LGBTQ fans will be happy to hear that the Ellie will be cononically gay in the HBO adaption, according to Mazin himself.

You have my word. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 5, 2020

We look forward to seeing the show.