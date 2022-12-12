HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ S2 Finale Stuns Viewers with Shocking Twists

And so it happens… ‘The White Lotus’ Season has concluded, and the highly anticipated final episode left the viewers shocked, to say the least.

Spoiler incoming…

Ethan (Will Sharpe) is convinced that his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) had sex with Cameron (Theo James), but the two of them are able to resolve their issue after Ethan’s talk with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) about their spouses. But was it just a walk and talk with Daphne or did more happen? Was there more? Did he do what he had to do with Daphne to get over the strife with Harper? He did seem to be the most sexually aroused we’ve seen him ever with Harper, even more aroused than his post-run-porn solo time.

Meanwhile, the Di Grasso men are all played by Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco). Lucia takes the money and slips out on Albie (Adam DiMarco), and is seen doing a celebratory walk in the streets of Sicily, arm-in-arm with Mia, officially the new lounge singer at The White Lotus.

Moving onto Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), she’s still living it up with “the gays” on their yacht. What was Quentin (Tom Hollander) and friends’ plan? During a phone call with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), all the light bulbs come on.

Tanya tells her about Jack “kinda … f**kin’ his uncle” Quentin. Portia, on the other hand, tells Tanya that Quentin needs money, and realization suddenly hits her. Her husband Greg (Jon Gries) is the one who insisted that they come to Sicily, and according to the prenup, if she dies, Greg gets everything. Not to mention, the photo that she saw of Quentin and young Greg.

Jack drops off Portia in the middle of the night, not at the hotel, but close to the airport after warning her not to mess with these powerful people.

Tanya realizes she is a victim, a captive, and tries to find the evidence of her affair, but instead finds rope, duct tape, and a gun in Niccolo’s (Stefano Gianino) bag. Quentin and company are no match for a loaded Tanya as she shoots through the tears and fear and is able to defend herself with a gun. Her final words to a bleeding Quentin are, “Is Greg having an affair? Tell me, I know you know.” With no response, she tries to flee the yacht. The cheers for Tanya quickly turn into a “hand over mouth” moment as she loses balance, falls off the boat, hits her head and float off into the sea.

Tanya unfortunately drowns off the coast of Italy, and Daphne discovers her body the next morning, which was the opening scene of the season.

The next morning, Albie and Portia run into each other at the airport, and he tells her the news that somebody died. After catching up on their respective failed flings, Portia exchanges numbers with Albie, which we’re guessing is another happy ending after Mia and Lucia?

Next Season –

Of course there will be a next season for this HBO cash cow. But where will it be and what will it focus on? If you watched the Unpacking Season 2 Episode 7 recap at the end of the Season 2 finale, The White Lotus creator Mike White hints that Season 3 may jump to another continent and take place in Asia. And the focus?

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

But where? If your ears perked up during Ethan, Harper, Cameron, and Daphne’s final dinner at the White Lotus, you were not alone. As Cameron makes a toast to friendship, Daphne chimes in, “Next year, the Maldives!”

Will Cam and Daph be back for season 3? Will we learn more about Tanya’s money and Greg’s fate? Who do you want to see return for season 3 or should it be a completely new cast?

Thanks HBO and The White Lotus for another great season. Do you think they ended it right? Do you think they ended Tanya right? Here are some of the viewers’ reactions on Twitter:

HOW IM FEELING NOW THAT LUCIA AND MIA SUCCESSFULLY USED MEN TO ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS #whitelotus #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/nzBNKwAyt9 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 12, 2022

I know it wasn’t a competition, but they won The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/DcipkJirYN — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 12, 2022

Me once I realize who the dead body in the ocean was going to be #whitelotus #whitelotusfinale #whitelotushbo pic.twitter.com/qPrtfq6wKR — WEDNESDAY 'BAXTER' ADDAMS (@astroindigenous) December 12, 2022

Congrats to the first lesbian on TV to have a happy ending #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/NIQsSjafF4 — Jenny Hagel (@jennyhagel) December 12, 2022

happy white lotus finale day prayers for my girls mia & lucia to make it out alive pic.twitter.com/ImTEHaeVHe — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 11, 2022

If I see Greg’s bald head pull up in a Rolls-Royce in the opening scene of Season 3 I swear to God #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/jHX5BVDQxm — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) December 12, 2022

