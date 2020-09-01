HBO’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Is Giving Us Queer Army Brat Magic

The official trailer is out for We Are Who We Are.

Last month, we showed you the teaser trailer for HBO’s upcoming queer drama about two teens bonding over their LGBT-ness while living as American army brats in Italy. Specifically, Fraser Wilson (played by It and Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer) moves to an Italian military base with his colonel mother and her wife. But for the young teen boy, the move ruins his growing romance with a friend named Mark. But after the move, Wilson develops a new crush on an older soldier named Richard Harper (played by Kid Cudi).

But more importantly, Wilson develops a strong friendship with Richard’s younger sibling Caitlin (played by Jordan Kristine Seamon). Caitlin is a tough-as-nails kickboxer, rifle-shooter, and poet who’s coming to terms with their gender identity. The mini-series then follows the two as they explore their queerness and military life.

If you watch the trailer below and get the melancholic Italian vibes of Call Me By Your Name, that’s because the series was directed and written by Luca Guadagnino. Guadagnino also directed Call Me By Your Name. But that’s not all, Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri helped Guadagnino write the HBO mini-series. Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope), Mario Gianani (The Young Pope), Nick Hall, Sean Conway (Ray Donovan), Riccardo Neri, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril (Call Me By Your Name) are also credited as executive producers.

We can’t forget the cast members either. Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Spence Moore II (All American) take up the show’s other roles. Then they were joined by newcomers Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

If this new mini-series looks interesting to you, you can watch it on HBO starting September 14.