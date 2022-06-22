He Didn’t Beat the Course, but Damn If He Didn’t Look Great!

From the NFL to ANW!

Former NFL player Andrew East made his return to American Ninja Warrior on Monday night’s new episode.

East played for numerous football teams from 2015 to 2018 as an off season or practice squad athlete. He was finally signed to the Washington Redskins as a long snapper in 2019. I Googled what that means, and basically his duty is to throw the football long distances. After his tenure with the Redskins, he retired from the NFL earlier this year.

Andrew previously competed on American Ninja Warrior during last year’s qualifier but failed to complete the course after falling during its fourth obstacle. Monday night he returned for his shot at redemption, but once again, the stud was foiled by the fourth obstacle!

At least we got to watch him come out of the pool shirtless, wet and with a smile that’ll make you soon!

Andrew’s wife, 4x Olympic gymnastics medalist Shawn Johnson, was in attendance for her husband’s second run at American Ninja Warrior. At the end of his segment, Shawn stated that she may give the obstacle course a shot next year. It’ll be interesting to see if the happy couple returns for season 15!

Watch the hottie’s latest run below!

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior air every Monday at 8pm on NBC.