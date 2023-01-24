Heartbreak as Simon Dunn is Found Deceased, Age 35

It’s absolutely heartbreaking when a historic queer celebrity ends with a headline like this.

The world of sports and the gay community are currently mourning the death of out personality Simon Dunn, whose representation confirmed his passing yesterday morning. The HIV/AIDS advocate reportedly was discovered in his Sydney, Australia home around 10am Saturday morning on January 21st. Records indicate that the circumstances were not deemed as suspicious.

The 35-year-old athlete enjoyed a successful career in bobsledding and rugby, and Dunn even shared his aspirations of participating in the Olympics for the second time; having previously done so in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

To his credit, Dunn was the first openly gay male player to represent Australia in bobsledding. He also played for the Kings Cross Steelers during his tenure in rugby.

Dunn was beloved by family, friends, teammates, editors and those lucky enough to share events with him. And it appears that he never let fame get to his head. He was always open and honest, and hoping to spread positivity and light wherever he went.

In a 2019 post highlighted by Instinct’s Randy Slovacek, he spoke about perception and life’s wild ride.

The Simon you see online is the Simon I want you to see, may it be my pride or the influence of social media, but it’s not always as it seems. Life is a series of ups and downs, just remember – there’s always light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how dark it may seem!

Hopefully the sentiment shared at the end of his post shields his loved ones during this difficult time.

RIP Simon Dunn (July 27, 1987 – January 21, 2023)

Sources: Star Observer, LGBTQ Nation