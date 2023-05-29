‘Heartstopper’ and ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Drop Exciting Updates!

Pride month is just around the corner, and on top of that, two more exciting things in store are ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 and the gay rom-com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’.

Lead actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine recently dropped the full movie poster of their upcoming film, and their chemistry is already radiating with just a single pic! Galitzine shared the poster with a caption that reads:

“Royally complicated The poster for @rwrbonprime is here”

Meanwhile, Prime Video’s official Instagram account commented:

“Royally emotionally invested”

A lot of us are at the this point, TBH…

Perez, on the other hand, shared the movie poster three times in a single post, as well as accompanied them with a few behind-the-scenes pics.

“The future is a f**king glitter bomb of uncertainty. Anyway…here’s Wonderwall #RWRBmovie #ComingSoon Aug 11,” the actor wrote on his caption.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ centers on the First Son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez), and Prince Henry of Britain (Nicholas Galitzine), who after getting into an altercation have to stage a truce devised by their handlers. From rivals, to fake friends, their relationship becomes “something more meaningful,” as the two develop feelings for each other.

Moreover, the film is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video globally on August 11. In the meantime, dropping the movie poster and behind-the-scenes photos here:

Moving on to ‘Heartstopper,’ the hit LGBTQ+ series’ highly anticipated second season is almost here, and Netflix recently dropped some first look photos. As per Teen Vogue, fans are speculating that Season 2 will cover the original novel’s Volumes Three and Four.

Volume Three’s focus is about Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) encountering their “first real relationship problems,” as well as going on a school trip to Paris. Meanwhile, Volume Four is centered on Nick and Charlie experiencing and trying “to overcome personal challenges.”

These are only speculations though, as the official plot of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 has yet to be disclosed. Moreover, the second season is set to be released on Netflix on August 3. In the meantime, here are the first look photos:

Sources: people.com, teenvogue.com