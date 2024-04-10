‘Heartstopper’ Bradley Riches Announces Engagement

Love is in the air for actor Bradley Riches, known for his role as James McEwan in the Netflix series Heartstopper, as he recently took to Instagram to share some joyous news – he’s engaged to his partner, Scott Johnston!

In a heartwarming post on Tuesday (April 9), the actor couldn’t contain his excitement as he announced the engagement. “Erm…YES,” he exclaimed. “I never thought I’d find someone who gets me and loves me for me. I have always struggled connecting my emotions in relationships and then @scottjohnston1.8 came. I felt safe and accepted and most importantly loved. I love you endlessly.”

The announcement received an outpouring of love and congratulations from Bradley’s Celebrity Big Brother co-stars, with West End star Marisha Wallace expressing her excitement with a heartfelt message: “MY BABIES! Congratulations.”

It’s a beautiful moment of celebration for Bradley and Scott, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives together. As they embark on this journey towards marriage, they are surrounded by the love and support of friends, family, and fans alike.

We wish Bradley and Scott all the happiness and love in the world as they take this next step