‘Heartstopper’ Drops First-Look Photos of New Characters in Season 2

by

‘Heartstopper’ recently dropped some first-look photos of the new and recurring characters in Season 2, which fueled fans’ excitement even more.

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv

According to the synopsis via Digital Spy:

Advertisement

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Meanwhile, creator Alice Oseman noted that the highly anticipated second season will have a “darker” tone.

“Season two’s… aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one. 

The romances are getting a little bit more mature… it’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season one,” Oseman further told the Hay Festival via BBC.

Moving on to the first-look photos of some of the new characters in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2:

Advertisement

Nick’s father Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv

Nick’s older brother David (Jack Barton)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv
Advertisement

Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv

Truham teacher Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv
Advertisement

James McEwan (Bradley Riches)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv

Elle’s new friends Naomi (Bella Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self)

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv
Advertisement

Moreover, here are the rest of the recently released teaser photos for the much awaited second season:

(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv
(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv
Advertisement
(c) Instagram: @netflixuk & @heartstoppertv

Aside from the mentioned actors and actresses, Season 1 stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Sebastian Croft, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser, among others are also set to return in Season 2.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix, and Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 3. In the meantime, you can watch the official teaser here:

Source: digitalspy.com

Leave a Comment