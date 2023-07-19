‘Heartstopper’ Drops First-Look Photos of New Characters in Season 2

‘Heartstopper’ recently dropped some first-look photos of the new and recurring characters in Season 2, which fueled fans’ excitement even more.

According to the synopsis via Digital Spy:

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Meanwhile, creator Alice Oseman noted that the highly anticipated second season will have a “darker” tone.

“Season two’s… aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one. The romances are getting a little bit more mature… it’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season one,” Oseman further told the Hay Festival via BBC.

Moving on to the first-look photos of some of the new characters in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2:

Nick’s father Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert)

Nick’s older brother David (Jack Barton)

Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan)

Truham teacher Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani)

James McEwan (Bradley Riches)

Elle’s new friends Naomi (Bella Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self)

Moreover, here are the rest of the recently released teaser photos for the much awaited second season:

Aside from the mentioned actors and actresses, Season 1 stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Sebastian Croft, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser, among others are also set to return in Season 2.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix, and Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 3. In the meantime, you can watch the official teaser here:

Source: digitalspy.com