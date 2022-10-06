‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Cast Goes Overseas

The second season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Heartstopper’ is officially in production, and we recently got a sneak peek of what’s in store for the highly anticipated season.

The show’s stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke were spotted in the City of Love, Paris, France, and photos and videos of them have been shared all over social media. In one post, the two were captured sitting beside one another in casual clothes.

They were also seen holding hands while filming for a scene wherein they emerge from the Paris subway. 

Moreover, the cast and crew of ‘Heartstopper’ were spotted spending the day at Disneyland Paris, and they seem to be having a good time during their trip in the City of Love.

In an interview with NME, Connor, who plays the role Nick Nelson in the series, reveals his hopes for his character in the upcoming episodes.

“For Nick, I think there’s a lot more exploration to be done in terms of his family. It’s known to fans of the comics that he has an older brother who’s homophobic.

I think that would be a really interesting route to go down, but I think there’s loads of material to go and explore,” the 18-year-old English actor expressed.

Aside from the main stars from the first season, there will also be some new additions to the cast, including Leila Khan, who will play the character of Sahar Zahid, Nima Taleghani as a new teacher named Mr. Farouk, and Nick’s older brother David Nelson who will be portrayed by Jack Barton.

As of now, Netflix has yet to announce the official release date of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2, which a lot of viewers are already very excited about.

