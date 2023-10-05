Heartstopper Season 3 Has Official Started Filming!

I guess England doesn’t have an entertainment strike…

Despite rumors of a hold up in principal photography due to requested pay increases, mega hit Netflix series Heartstopper has officially started filming season three! This is confirmed by the numerous user submitted videos on social media showing stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke frolicking on the beach.

Kit Connor is 19-years-old, so I don’t feel too disgusted by saying I’m excited for new shirtless content from the rising star.

Adapted to the small screen by its original creator Alice Oseman, Heartstopper started a graphic novel in 2015 before becoming the phenomenon we know today. Heartstopper tells the cute and endearing story of Nick, a jock, and Charlie, a social outcast, as they realize they are the perfect couple to ever exist. Charlie helps Nick come out as bisexual and Nick helps Charlie realize that he is good enough.

The heartwarming series also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corrina Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood. Euros Lyns served as director for seasons one and two but has been replaced by Andy Newbery for season three.

🍂heartstopper 🍂season 3 🍂 is now 🍂 in production!!! pic.twitter.com/K9fPkbMuHT — Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2023

Many more behind-the-scenes photos/videos are easily accessible on social media, but we cannot share them here due to legal reasons. Doesn’t mean you can’t go snoop on your own, though!

Heartstopper is a recipient of numerous accolades including a Family Emmy Award, MTV TV Award, TV Choice Award and GLAAD Media Award.

I’m already psyched for season three of Heartstopper and more shirtless Kit Connor is an added bonus. Here’s hoping for more episodes because only eight each season is just not enough!