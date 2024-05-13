‘Heartstopper’ Star Bradley Riches on Recent Engagement & New Musical

From getting engaged to singing in an upcoming West End production, Bradley Riches has a lot of things going on in his personal life and career, which he recently spilled about.

First off, the 22-year-old English actor is set to star in the pop-rock musical Babies. According to Attitude,

“[Babies] follows nine classmates who are given an unusual school project – looking after a robot baby simulator for a week. As they experience the demands of parenting while navigating typical teenage pressures, the students are forced to question who they really want to be.”

“It’s a coming of age story that I think everyone will relate to – and it’s ridiculous,” Riches expressed about his new musical.

Moreover, the ‘Heartstopper’ star, who identifies as gay, got engaged in April 2024, and he shared more about his relationship in a recent interview with the outlet. His partner and now-fiancé Scott Johnston is a theater director, and they have been together for four years.

“It was just something that I think we both wanted to do at some point. I remember saying, if I went on Big Brother, you can propose to me,” Riches shared about getting engaged.

As for wedding plans, the actor revealed:

“Everyone’s like, ‘When’s the wedding?’. I’m like, ‘OK, too soon.’ Give it maybe a year, maybe two years. I like to plan slowly. Otherwise, I will just get overwhelmed. It won’t happen for a couple of years, I think, but I’m very excited.”

