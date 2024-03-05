‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke on Being Unapologetically Himself

Joe Locke recently opened up about being unapologetically true to himself, and he also shared an advice for other people who are struggling with their own sexuality.

The 20-year-old Manx actor identifies as gay, and he confirmed it in an August 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, sharing:

Advertisement

“I have been openly gay since I was, like, 12.”

It was also noted that Locke couldn’t recall exactly when he knew that he is gay.

“Probably because, by age nine, he was already acutely aware of the path he was meant to follow, well before he could register liking someone romantically,” part of the article reads.

More recently, the ‘Heartstopper’ star appeared on the Just for Variety podcast, where he talked about the impact of the hit LGBTQ+ series on its viewers, as well as being true to himself.

Advertisement

“I do see the impact the show, and us as a cast being unapologetically us, has had on people, but I think I’m just living my life. I’ve never been someone to apologize for who I am and I don’t think anyone should ever do that. My friends will tell you that much,” he expressed.

Locke also shared an advice for people who are going through a difficult time dealing with their sexuality, stating:

“Just be you. Everyone’s experience is different… I have an amazing group of people around me, but, yeah, just be you. That’s all you can be.”

Sources: thepinknews.com, gaytimes.co.uk, teenvogue.com