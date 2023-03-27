‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Is Looking SUPER in Latest Gym Photos

Kit Connor flexed his muscly physique in a series of recently shared gym photos, and his bulk up sparked speculations of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

His personal trainer Nathaniel Massiah posted the ‘Heartstopper’ star’s workout photos on Instagram, showing a shirtless photo of the actor, which reminded people of one superhero in particular: Hulkling.

Advertisement

Hulkling is one of the most well-known members in the Young Avengers team from the popular comic book, and he is a shapeshifting Skrull. Not to mention, Hulkling is one-half of one of the best-known gay couples in the Marvel Comics.

He is the boyfriend and now husband of Wanda’s son Billy, also known by the superhero moniker Wiccan. Connor’s ‘Heartstopper’ co-star, Joe Locke, has already joined the cast of the upcoming ‘WandaVision’ spinoff series, ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ and Marvel fans believe that he will be playing the role of teen Billy (or Wiccan).

That being said, there are rumors that Connor and Locke would be portraying the famous Hulkling-Wiccan couple in the MCU. Here’s what Twitter has to say about the ‘Rocketman’ actor and his resemblance to Hulkling.

Advertisement

Also dropping his gym photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, Connor shared the reason why he decided to get into working out, and he said that it’s because some people on the internet commented that he didn’t look like his ‘Heartstopper’ character Nick Nelson, which was based on Alice Oseman’s comic book of the same title.

Kit Connor talks to us since when did he enter the gym? There were some people criticized me for not looking like Nick Nelson Nathaniel Massiah on Youtube pic.twitter.com/uubhfxIYev — Kit Connor Emmy© Winner (@KitConnorInfo) March 26, 2023

Source: menshealth.com