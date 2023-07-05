‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Opens Up About Coming Out

Kit Connor recently opened up about coming out as bisexual via a tweet back in October 2022, writing: “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

In an interview with British Vogue, the 19-year-old English actor revealed that his coming out tweet was a build-up of some things that had been going on in his personal life.

“I’m a young man, so I’m already kind of going through certain things, in terms of just life and mental health. I just needed to let that energy out,” he admitted.

Connor also shared about coming to terms with his sexuality even before starring in the hit LGBTQ+ series ‘Heartstopper,’ recalling:

“It was just a very natural process for me; I didn’t really have an ‘oh, shit’ moment. It just became more and more evident.”

The actor noted that his family was “super accepting and inclusive and wonderful,” however, the same could not be said for his all-boys school.

“I was in a very heteronormative atmosphere. It wasn’t hugely inclusive. It wasn’t really accepted in a lot of ways,” he said with a bit of hesitance according to the outlet.

And as for whether he felt forced to come out, Connor expressed:

“I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way. I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day I don’t regret it. In many ways it was really empowering.”

Moreover, the highly anticipated ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on August 3. In the meantime, you can watch the official teaser here:

Source: vogue.co.uk