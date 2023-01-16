‘Heartstopper’ Star Sebastian Croft Addresses Harry Potter Game Role

Sebastian Croft immediately received backlash after it was announced on January 11 that he will be the voice of the playable character in the ‘Harry Potter’ video game called Hogwarts Legacy.

Fans were questioning why he would agree to work on the project in light of ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling’s views on trans people. On January 14, the 21-year-old ‘Heartstopper’ star finally addressed the issue in a series of tweets.

“I was cast in this project over three years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with,” Croft started

He further clarified,

“This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

The British actor also expressed his apology writing,

“I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next three. I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T.”

After the Hogwarts Legacy announcement, Croft’s fans were disappointed about him lending his voice in the video game, and members of the LGBTQ+ community intend on completely boycotting it because of Rowling’s transphobic views.

Source: thepinknews.com