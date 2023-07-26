‘Heartstopper’ Teases Fans with Whirlwind of Excitement in S2 Trailer

The much awaited official trailer of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 was finally released, and it looks like viewers are in for a whirlwind of exciting events!

In the recently released trailer, viewers can see a glimpse of the bliss and challenges that the characters will be facing in the upcoming season. Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson is happily in a relationship with boyfriend Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

In fact, we can see the lovely couple sharing a lot of sweet kisses, which escalated to a very noticeable love bite on Charlie’s neck… Despite their sweet romance, Kit seems to be having difficulties coming out.

Meanwhile, Charlie encourages him to come out in his own pace whenever he’s ready. <3 Charlie tells Nick:

“I want you to come out when and how you want to.”

On the other hand, other characters try to navigate their own relationships, including best friends Tao Xu (William Gao) and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney). Tao fears that he could lose his best friend Elle if they take their relationship to another level and it ends up not working out.

Moreover, the characters are going on a school trip to Paris, which is the cherry on top for this upcoming season, as more teen drama will seem to unfold in the City of Love. ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on August 3.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here: