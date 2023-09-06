‘Heartstopper’ Teases Potential S3 Storyline with Episode 1’s Title

Netflix just dropped the title of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3’s first episode, which may as well be a hint to what the storyline will be about.

A photo of the script’s title page was shared with a caption that reads:

“Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love. That’s all we can tell you for now – but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie.”

Season 2 SPOILER incoming…

The second season holds big moments for both Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Nick came out to his family, friends and entire school as bisexual while Charlie opened up about the extent of his mental health complexities to his boyfriend.

Thereafter, Nick lists everything that he loves about Charlie. And as Charlie heads home, he types an “I love you” message to Nick, but pauses over the ‘send’ button. And that’s when the credits roll, marking the end of Season 2…

Since the first episode of Season 3 is titled “Love”, fans are speculating that it may include the funny but sweet scene between Nick and Charlie from the graphic novel, which you can see here:

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ author Alice Oseman also told Digital Spy that mental health will be “a big element of season 3.”

“We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show,” Oseman further shared.

‘Heartstopper’ Seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

