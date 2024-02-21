‘Heartstopper’s Joe Locke Reveals Season 3 Is “Darker” & More Mature

The highly anticipated third season of ‘Heartstopper’ is coming our way, and Joe Locke recently shared some new and exciting details about it…

In an interview with The Today Show, the 20-year-old Manx actor revealed:

Advertisement

“It’s coming out this year. Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more, and this season is definitely a bit raunchier; it’s still ‘Heartstopper’, but we also deal with some darker issues.”

Locke is playing the role of Charlie Spring in the hit Netflix series, and he noted that Season 3 will tackle “some mental health issues” that his character has been dealing with. As per Digital Spy, the third season is expected to follow the fourth volume of the original graphic novel series of the same title, which is written by English author Alice Oseman.

The fourth volume reportedly shows Charlie and Nick’s journey to college. However, fans of the graphic novels should expect some potential changes, as the series is very much open to them.

Advertisement

“I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show,” Oseman expressed in an August 2023 interview with EW.

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix as we wait for the official premiere of the third season.

Sources: digitalspy.com