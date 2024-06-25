‘Heartstopper’s Kit Connor Reveals What His Camera Roll Consists Of

Kit Connor was present at Loewe’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, where he revealed what his camera roll consists of.

Loewe asked what’s in his camera roll at the moment, and the ‘Heartstopper’ star answered:

“I just did a movie with Charles Melton, probably a lot of just shirtless pictures of him basically.”

The film referred to by the actor is reportedly ‘Warfare’, which is written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. The war movie is reportedly presumed to be based on a a real-life story because one of the characters shares the same name with one of the co-directors, Mendoza.

According to Deadline, “Mendoza was an instructor for the Land Warfare Training Detachment and BUD/s and was awarded a Silver Star for his work in the army during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006.” Moreover, the cast of ‘Warfare’ includes: Connor, Melton, Cosmo Jarvis, Will Poulter, Finn Bennett, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Joseph Quinn.

Aside from ‘Warfare’, Connor’s fans are also excitedly waiting for ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3, where “Nick [Connor] and Charlie’s [Joe Locke] relationship deepens and our favorites will face their biggest emotional challenges yet,” as per Netflix.

The third season of ‘Heartstopper’ consists of eight episodes, which are set to be released on Netflix on October 3.

Sources: thepinknews.com, cinemablend.com, deadline.com, netflix.com/tudum