Help! Daniel Radcliffe’s Making Us Thirsty For Weird Al!

Oh, no! He’s hot!

We don’t know what’s weirder: being into a jacked Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic or wanting to look up old Weird Al pictures… for research. Oh well. Both feel on brand for the Roku Channel’s new film.

The first full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped today. The film, directed by Eric Appel and written by Appel and Yankovic himself, explains the origin of the parody singer.

“My whole life all I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Daniel Radcliffe, as Yankovic, says in the trailer.

Based off the trailer, this film is gonna its own kind of parody. And starring Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna? Maybe it’ll be a little iconic too.

But what REALLY got our attention was shirtless Daniel Radcliffe as shirtless Weird Al Yankovic. Now, of course, we know what a jacked Radcliffe looks like – we’ve seen pictures of that one play with the horse – but there’s something about him as a shirtless Weird Al. It just hits different.

That then led to a natural search for pics of younger Weird Al and brought us to his cult classic film UHF. Turns out, the comedian wore a rubber body suit during the famous Rambo scene. But we still enjoy the visuals.

We feel like it’ll take us a while to process those pictures. Luckily, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story releases on the Roku Channel on November 4, after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. We’ll see how we feel after that.