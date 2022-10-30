Henry Cavill Is Officially Returning As Superman in Future DC Films

It’s official! Henry Cavill is returning as Superman in future DC films, and he recently confirmed the good news in an Instagram post.

On his caption, the 39-year-old British actor wrote:

“A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman”

Prior to confirming his Superman comeback, he had a mid-credits cameo at the end of the 2022 DC film ‘Black Adam,’ which he mentioned in the video that he posted.

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have (seen the movie), I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman,” Cavill confirmed.

And to celebrate the much awaited return of the actor as Superman, let’s admire some of his super sexy pics that left the internet thirsting for more. 😉

What a mood this is:

Moreover, Dwayne Johnson expressed his thoughts on Cavill’s Superman comeback via Twitter writing:

“We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But to [Dany and Hiram Garcia] & myself ‘no’ was not an option. We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first.”

Sources: cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com, comicbook.com