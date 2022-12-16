Henry Cavill’s Stunning Moments That Prove He’s the Perfect Superman

Henry Cavill recently announced via an Instagram post that he will no longer be reprising his role as Superman, just after he shared the news about returning as the DC superhero back in October.

The 39-year-old British actor began his statement writing,

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

He continued,

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes…”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” Cavill concluded.

Here’s his full statement:

It is indeed a sad news for everyone who was so excited to see the actor donning his Superman cape once again, and here are some of the people’s reactions on Twitter:

I’m heartbroken for Henry Cavill. This man truly loved playing this character and he had his own hopes and dreams for what he wanted to accomplish with Superman on the big screen. We love you Henry.❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/TRfhxCLjcX — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill has been treated so very badly and I hope he bounces back stronger than ever. — Fatma 🦇 (@fringebats) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill played an incredible Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s upsetting to see his time as Superman come to an end, especially after a such public return. Can’t say I’m excited for the future of Superman on film right now.. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 15, 2022

And since it seems like we need a bit of something to cheer us up, let’s take a look at some of Cavill’s stunning and sexy pics, shall we?

Sources: bbc.com, theguardian.com