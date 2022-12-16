Henry Cavill’s Stunning Moments That Prove He’s the Perfect Superman

by

Henry Cavill recently announced via an Instagram post that he will no longer be reprising his role as Superman, just after he shared the news about returning as the DC superhero back in October.

The 39-year-old British actor began his statement writing,

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

He continued,

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes…”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” Cavill concluded.

Here’s his full statement:

It is indeed a sad news for everyone who was so excited to see the actor donning his Superman cape once again, and here are some of the people’s reactions on Twitter:

And since it seems like we need a bit of something to cheer us up, let’s take a look at some of Cavill’s stunning and sexy pics, shall we?

(c) Instagram: @henrycavilll
(c) Instagram: @henrycavilll

Sources: bbc.com, theguardian.com

