Henry Golding’s Starring In A Gay Movie?!

It feels like decades ago that we first heard news of Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding starring in a gay film. But really, it’s been about two years. And now, Western viewers can finally check out clips from the movie.

But first, what’s the movie about? Well, the film Monsoon is about a British Vietnamese man who returns to Vietnam after leaving 30 years ago to escape the Vietnam-American War. But as the official synopsis more specifically explains:

“Monsoon is a rich and poignant reflection on the struggle for identity in a place where the past weighs heavily on the present. Kit (Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians) returns to Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since he was six years old when his family fled the country in the aftermath of the Vietnam-American war. Struggling to make sense of himself in a city he’s no longer familiar with, he embarks on a personal journey across the country that opens up the possibility for friendship, love, and happiness.”

When the movie was first announced back in 2018, Golding was promoting his other work A Simple Favor. On top of that, Golding has maintained a career working on smaller/B-level films like Last Christmas and The Gentlemen. But perhaps Golding is taking a play out of Robert Pattinson’s book and going the arthouse direction. By getting respect in arthouse spaces, he can then keep his name in Hollywood’s good graces before returning in a big-budget work.

And certainly, Monsoon is on the typical arthouse film path. The movie first appeared at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in June of last year. It then jumped from other film festivals in Greece, England, and Australia. Now, the movie is getting its first theatrical release. The film is first set to appear in UK theatres on May 1, 2020 (coronavirus allowing). It may then move to other theaters across the globe, but no promises yet.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that the film continues to travel westward in the coming months!

