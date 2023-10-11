Here Are All the Deets on Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

Showtime describes their highly anticipated limited series, ‘Fellow Travelers’, as an “epic gay love story,” which is starring openly gay actors Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

The upcoming historical romance series is based on American novelist Thomas Mallon’s book of the same title. The novel’s plot is fictional, but it is set in 1950s Washington D.C., which is a real period in American history.

According to Parade, both the book and the series explore “the ‘lavender scare’ of the McCarthy era, which saw thousands of government officials suspected of being gay targeted as so-called security threats.”

Mallon’s 2007 novel was adapted by American screenwriter Ron Nyswaner into a TV series, which is composed of eight episodes. Bomer is portraying the role of Hawkins Fuller who is described as “a handsome, charismatic war hero turned rising political star who makes a point of avoiding emotional entanglements.”

That is until he meets Jonathan Bailey’s Tim Laughlin — a character “brimming with idealism and religious faith.” Aside from the two leading men, the cast of ‘Fellow Travelers’ also includes: Alison Williams as Lucy Smith, Chris Bauer as Senator McCarthy, Linus Roache as Senator Wesley Smith, Will Brill as Roy Cohn, Jelani Alladin as Marcus Hooks, Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines, Erin Neufer as Mary Johnson, Matt Visser as David Schine, Christine Horne as Jean Kerr, and David Tomlinson as Eddie Kofler.

According to the series’ official synopsis,

“[Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Bailey)] begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s while facing obstacles in the world and within themselves.”

Moreover, the first episode of ‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to be released on Paramount+ via the platform’s “with Showtime” plan on October 27. It will also premiere on Showtime on October 29. The series is scheduled to air every week on Sunday nights on Showtime.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

