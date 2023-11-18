Here Are the Deets on Luke Evans and Billy Porter’s Touching New Film

Luke Evans and Billy Porter is starring in the upcoming film ‘Our Son’, which depicts the heart-wrenching realities of a queer couple who is going through a divorce, as well as a custody battle.

Evans is portraying the character of Nicky, who is described as “a book publisher devoted to his work.” Meanwhile, Porter is playing the role of his husband Gabriel who is “a former actor and stay-at-home dad.”

The two of them live together, and share an eight year-old son named Owen. The film is written by Peter Nickowitz and Bill Oliver who is also the director. Aside from Porter and Evans, the cast of ‘Our Son’ also includes: Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, and Phylicia Rashad.

Moreover, the official synopsis of the film reads:

“Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

‘Our Son’ is set to be showing in selected theaters on December 8, and will thereafter be released on VOD on December 15.

