Here Are the Deets on Luke Macfarlane’s New Holiday Movie

It’s that time of the year again when the cozy holiday films start rolling, and out actor Luke Macfarlane has one in store for us this season!

Hallmark will reportedly release 31 new original movies for the holiday season, and one of them is ‘Catch Me If You Claus’, starring Macfarlane and Italia Ricci. As per People, the 43-year-old Canadian actor is playing the role of a “Santa-clad man” named Chris who claims to be Santa Claus’ son.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ricci is portraying the character of Avery Quinn, who is an aspiring news anchor and is the owner of the house that Chris is “breaking into.” After their encounter, Chris, who is tied up by Avery, now has to convince her to let him go, as he is apparently in the middle of “a very important job: delivering presents” for little kids.

“You have tied up Santa Claus, thereby jeopardizing Christmas. What if you couldn’t complete the most important task of your life?,” Chris says.

Moreover, a narrator teases:

Advertisement

“Luke Macfarlane has one night to convince Italia Ricci if he’s naughty or nice.”

And that one night seems to be a long one, as Macfarlane and Ricci encounter “a series of mishaps.” Not to mention, Avery has a news story deadline at stake, as well as some bad guys on their tail.

It’s going to be one heck of a Christmas Eve for Macfarlane and Ricci in ‘Catch Me If You Claus’, which is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on November 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Source: people.com