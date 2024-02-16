Here Are the Deets on Paul Mescal & Josh O’Connor’s Upcoming Gay Film

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor are starring as lovers in the upcoming film, ‘The History of Sound’, which is based on American writer Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize-winning novel of the same title.

According to a synopsis via Penguin Random House, the book is “a stunning collection of interconnected stories set in New England, exploring how the past is often misunderstood and how history, family, heartache, and desire can echo over centuries.”

The History of Sound contains 12 short stories, which are set across three centuries. Not to mention, it is described to examine “the unexpected ways the past returns to us and how love and loss are entwined and transformed over generations.”

As for the film, Mescal is portraying the character of Lionel, while O’Connor is playing the role of David. As per Gay Times, the title story is centered on two young men in the shadows of the First World War.

Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) are determined to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen, and the they fall in love with each other in the process. Moreover, the movie adaptation is directed by Oliver Hermanus, and it is set to begin filming in March.

As for the film’s release date, ‘The History of Sound’ is reportedly speculated to be released in 2025.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, penguinrandomhouse.com