Here’s a Bloody First Look at Dylan O’Brien’s Upcoming Movie ‘Ponyboi’

Dylan O’Brien is starring alongside Victoria Pedretti in the upcoming queer sex worker film ‘Ponyboi’, which is based on the 2019 award-winning short film of the same title.

As per IndieWire, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

Advertisement

“Ponyboi is an intersex runaway. He works at a laundromat and hustles as a sex worker. But after a mysterious encounter with a man from his dreams, he learns that perhaps he is worthy of leaving his seedy life in New Jersey behind.”

Aside from O’Brien and Pedretti, Indya Moore and River Gallo are also leading the film, which is directed by Esteban Arango, with Ed Wu as the cinematographer. Not to mention, Gallo wrote and co-directed the 2019 ‘Ponyboi’ short film together with Sadé Clacken Joseph.

In a 2020 interview with Subvrt magazine, Gallo opened up about growing up in New Jersey and working on the short, sharing:

“It began with my passionate yet complicated relationship with my home state New Jersey. New Jersey has always been my biggest muse, in that much of my trauma growing up intersex is rooted there. Most of life I dreamed of running away from New Jersey and all the painful memories I experienced there. As I got older and discovered my intersex identity, I began to appreciate and be grateful for what those experiences taught me.”

Advertisement

‘Ponyboi’ is set to have its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. In the meantime, here are the bloody, colorful and eventful first-look images:

Advertisement

Source: indiewire.com