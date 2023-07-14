Here’s a First Look at John Cena in His ‘Barbie’ Mermaid Era

John Cena was recently revealed as Mermaid Ken in the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, and he is slaying his merman era looking buff and glam. <3

In Warner Bros.’ new promotional video, the actor’s role as Kenmaid was unveiled, and he can be seen sporting blonde locks and a statement shell necklace over his shirtless fit bod. He also talked about the star-studded ‘Barbie’ movie, expressing:

“I was blown away with the concept. I think it’s gonna be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it’s gonna be a movie that evokes conversation. And I think it’s going to beautifully visually appealing.”

“And the ideas behind it, I think the audience will walk away with, like, a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment,” Cena further stated.

Dropping his Kenmaid look here:

Back in May, the 46-year-old American actor revealed how he ended up landing the Mermaid Ken role, describing that it was a “happy accident” after “kind of” pitching himself to appear in the film. According to him:

“I think Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. Their cast lists are amazing. … So with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for maybe to, ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?'”

“In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, ‘I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, ’cause I really enjoy the movie.’ And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said yeah, sure,” Cena further shared during his appearance in the ‘Today’ show to promote ‘Fast X’.

Moreover, the ‘Barbie’ movie will be showing in theaters on July 21.

Sources: people.com, thedirect.com