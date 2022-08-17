Here’s a First Peek in Manu Ríos’ Short Film ‘Strange Way of Life’

Spanish actor Manu Ríos made a breakthrough in his acting career after starring in the Netflix series ‘Elite’ where he plays the role of Patrick Blanco Commerford.

Onto the big screen, it was announced that the 23-year-old actor will be joining the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming Western short film entitled ‘Strange Way of Life.’ The movie is described as the Spanish director’s “answer” to the 2005 gay cowboy film ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

Ríos is usually seen sporting a school uniform in ‘Elite,’ and we obviously cannot wait to see him in a cowboy outfit. That being said, here is a first peek into the set of ‘Strange Way of Life’ with the actor looking beautiful as ever in a Western outfit.

The ‘Strange Way of Life’ is also starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, and their characters are a “pair of middle-aged gunslingers at the center of a 30-minute Western,” according to IndieWire.

More recently, Ríos posed for GQ Spain for the magazine’s September issue, and his photos came out absolutely stunning, to say the least.

Furthermore, he was also spotted with ‘Elite’ co-star André Lamoglia while filming for season 6 of the teen drama.

HQ VERSION 📷— Manu and André on the set of #EliteNetflix season 6 ready to give us everything as Patrick and Iván🤍 via @Cosmopolitan_es #Elite6 #Elite pic.twitter.com/145MMzXqvz — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) May 20, 2022

Sources: attitude.co.uk, indiewire.com