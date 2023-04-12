Here’s a Peek at Pedro Pascal & Ethan Hawke’s “Answer to Brokeback”

This is not a drill — Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s gay Western short film, ‘Strange Way of Life,’ recently released its first poster and official stills, and we are ABSOLUTELY LIVING FOR IT!!!

In the upcoming Western short, Pascal is playing the role of a gunslinger named Silva while Hawke is portraying the character of Jake, who is a sheriff. Not to mention, ‘Elite’ alum Manu Rios is also starring alongside the two actors.

Aside from the famed names mentioned, the cast of ‘Strange Way of Life’ also includes: José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálama, Erenice Lohan, Pedro Casablan, and George Steane.

The gay Western is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and it is said to be his “answer to Brokeback Mountain.” According to the director, the plot of ‘Strange Way of Life’ reads:

“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship…”

Moreover, the highly anticipated short film will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place on May 16 to 27. In the meantime, here’s a first look at ‘Strange Way of Life’…

