Here’s a Roll Call of Heartthrobs from ‘Elite’s Indian Remake ‘Class’

Netflix’s hit Spanish series ‘Elite’ will have an Indian remake entitled ‘Class,’ and its recently dropped teaser is hot and wild indeed!

The series takes place in an exclusive private school, which is New Delhi’s upscale Hampton International. Three students from very different family backgrounds arrive at the school, and tumultuous events shake up the lives and relationships of both the newcomers and high-profile students.

‘Class’ is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, and it is starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachh, Cyaawal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw.

Speaking of the cast members, let’s do a roll call for the hotties of ‘Class,’ shall we? 😉

Gurfateh Pirzada

Chayan Chopra

Chintan Rachh

Cyaawal Singh

Moses Koul

Piyush Khati

Zeyn Shaw

Heartthrobs all present! <3

Moreover, director Ahluwalia expressed that,

“Class is a universe I always envisioned designing for India. Each character’s journey is unpredictable and fascinating. Young people can be highly emotional and impulsive, which makes for great dramatic conflict. Nobody remains unchanged and these layers in the narrative make it a wild, addictive watch.”

The official release date of ‘Class’ has yet to be announced. In the meantime, here’s the wild and steamy teaser video to keep you anticipating for it:

